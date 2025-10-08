More than 680,000 people waiting for a driving test as backlog continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of learner drivers with a future test booking has reached a new high, as more slots are made available to tackle the backlog.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures show 668,128 people had a practical driving test booked in Britain by the end of September.

This is up 15% from 579,138 a year earlier. The total indicates a significant backlog, which the DVSA attributes to increased demand and candidates booking tests much earlier.

Some 168,644 tests were conducted last month, an increase of 14% from 148,144 in September 2024.

Roads minister Simon Lightwood described the rise as “fantastic”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in April her department aimed to reduce the average waiting time for driving tests to seven weeks by summer 2026.

The figure was 22.3 weeks at the end of June.

Tests can be booked up to 24 weeks in advance, with new slots released on a rolling basis.

The Government recently consulted on amending the driving test booking system, in an attempt to stop bots mass-booking new slots so they can be resold on the black market for inflated prices.

Officials have urged learners not to book a test until they are confident they will pass.

Last month’s pass rate was 49.9%, which was down from 50.7% in August and represented a six-month low.

Mr Lightwood said: “We promised more tests, and we’ve delivered.

“It’s fantastic that the DVSA has carried out over 20,000 more tests in September this year.

“We inherited a broken system, with learners ready to ditch their L plates but unable to get a test.

“That’s why we instructed the DVSA to take further measures this year, and we’re now seeing real improvement.

“We’re incentivising driving examiners to carry out more tests, nearly doubling the number of trainers available to teach new examiners, unlocking more tests.

“There’s still more to be done - and we will make sure the DVSA continues to do all they can to reduce waiting times, breaking down the barriers of opportunity.”