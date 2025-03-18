Major rule change for anyone booking a driving test in bid to cut backlog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers in the UK will need to give more notice to cancel their driving test, as part of new measures introduced in a bid to cut the backlog of slots.

From 8 April, changes to practical driving tests will need to be made up to ten working days before a slot instead of the current three working days, the Department for Transport (DFT) announced.

It is hoped the changes will encourage learner drivers to wait until they are ready to take their test and not leave it to the last moment to cancel.

Earlier cancellations should give other people the chance to use the appointment and help to reduce driving test waiting times.

This is the latest action in the government's plan to reduce waiting times. Since the plan was announced in December, the government has set out to recruit and train 450 driving examiners and has introduced stricter terms and conditions for the service that instructors use to book and manage tests for their students.

Learner drivers in Britain will soon need to give more notice if they want to cancel or postpone a practical test ( PA Archive )

The waiting times for a driving test was almost 21 weeks in England, more than 15 weeks in Scotland, and 13 weeks in Wales, according to records in December.

Various factors have contributed to the backlog, including coronavirus lockdowns and industrial action by examiners.

Minister for the future of roads, Lilian Greenwood, said: “The measures announced today are another vital step in tackling the driving test backlog and ensuring that more learners who are ready to take their test can do so without unnecessary delays.

“These new measures will ensure that driving test appointments are used efficiently, encouraging learners to make adjustments to their schedules sooner, should they not be fully prepared.”

During 2024, around 60,000 appointments were wasted because people did not turn up for their tests. That is the same number of tests that 45 full-time driving examiners can do in a year.

Loveday Ryder, DVSA’s chief executive, said: “This will encourage learners to change or cancel their test sooner so we can offer up those slots to other customers.

“We remain committed to reducing driving test waiting times and supporting learners in getting on the road when they are truly ready and safe to do so.”

A driving test costs £62 on a weekday and £75 during evenings and bank holidays. But reports have surfaced of automated software block-booking test slots as soon as they are posted on the government’s site, to be flipped for profit to those who are desperate to get their licence.

The new cancellation rules will mean test takers will need to apply for a refund if they are unable to attend due to illness, bereavement or if they have had their driving licence stolen.