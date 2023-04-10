Drivers over 85 should resit their driving tests, charity warns

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drivers over the age of 85 should resit their driving tests, a road-safety charity has urged as fears grow for the well-being of older motorists.

IAM RoadSmart warned a “demographic timebomb” is ticking as 1.65 million motorists aged 80 and over who are still on the road in the UK- including 510 motorists over the age of 100.

The charity’s warning comes after the inquest into the death of Kathleen Fancourt, 89, who was killed by a 95-year-old driver who ran a red light and crashed into her mobility scooter as she crossed a road in Chichester, West Sussex, in 2021.

Currently, the onus is on the driver to re-apply for their licence at 70 and every three years after. They must also inform the DVLA of any medical condition that could affect their driving.

However, campaigners say that given the ageing population, tighter regulation and widespread “mature driver assessments” are needed.

Particularly at a time when the closure of local facilities encourages more older people to cling on to their cars when it is not safe for them to do so.

The rate of collisions for drivers aged 86 and over was 45 per cent higher than for the next most dangerous group, drivers aged 17 to 24, according to latest figures published by the Department for Transport.

IAM RoadSmart’s policy and research director Neil Greig told The Sunday Times: “Older drivers have crashes when turning right, coming down slip roads and looking over their shoulders.

“They don’t tend to have “loss of control” crashes on bends on roads, like young people going too fast.”

A road-safety charity has urged for drivers to retake their driving test when they reach the age of 85 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The charity is also advocating a public information campaign on giving up driving, compulsory eye tests every three years for drivers from the age of 75, and ‘mature driver assessments’.

The RAC opposes mandatory retests for older drivers but it does back eyesight tests when drivers renew their licences.

As a result of the inquest into Ms Fancourt’s death, senior coroner for West Sussex Penelope Schofield has also given Transport Secretary Mark Harper and DVLA until April 27 to respond with proposals to prevent deaths involving elderly drivers.

The Department for Transport said: “Drivers must ensure they are medically fit to drive and face fines if they do not notify the DVLA about a condition.”