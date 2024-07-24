Tragedy as two boys, eight and 16, die in open water at start of school holidays

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two boys have died in the space of 24 hours after getting into trouble in open water in separate incidents in the Midlands.

Joshua Hillstead, aged eight, from Maypole, Birmingham, died after being pulled from the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire Police said.

Its officers were called after the boy had fallen into the river behind Kingfisher Way at around 9.30pm on Monday. Emergency services administered CPR but had to take him to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where he later died. Another child was in the water with Hillstead but they did not require further treatment.

In a separate incident, in Dudley in the West Midlands, the body of a 16-year-old boy, who is yet to be identified, was discovered in Lodge Farm Reservoir on Wednesday morning after police had launched a search for a missing teenager on Tuesday evening.

On Joshua’s death, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page in his memory, which has currently raised £510 of its £5,000 target.

Detective Inspector Heidi Twynham said: “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.

“Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.

“Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days.”

West Midland Police rescue teams search for teenager in Dudley reservoir

On the death of the 16-year-old in Dudley, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: “This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive.

“We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us.”

Experts have warned the public to stay safe while enjoying open water spots after the UK experienced a spike in hot weather last week.

Temperatures climbed to 31.9C on Friday in central London and the South East marking it the hottest day of the year.

Charity director at the Royal Life Saving Society UK, Matt Croxall, said: “We tend to see an increase in drownings as the weather gets warmer and in light of the two recent tragic drownings we’ve seen, it’s more important than ever that everybody has the tools to enjoy water safely this summer and beyond.

“By taking simple steps and following the Water Safety Code and making people aware of what they need to take into account before they get in, and when they are in the water will save lives – knowing the risks associated and your limits could make all the difference.”