Teenage boy dies from suspected drug overdose in Bournemouth

Police launch investigation into ‘very tragic incident’

Andy Gregory
Friday 20 August 2021 21:03
<p>Mehmet Altun died after being admitted to hospital on Thursday evening</p>

(Dorset Police handout)

A 13-year-old boy has died from a suspected drug overdose in Bournemouth.

Mehmet Altun died in hospital, where he was taken by ambulance on Thursday evening from Columbia Road after falling ill.

Dorset Police said they believed Mehmet’s death was caused by a drug overdose, but added that a post-mortem examination had not yet taken place.

The force has arrested a 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. He was reported to be helping police with their inquiries.

Detectives have launched an investigation and are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Mehmet on his bicycle on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a very tragic incident with such a young life being lost and my thoughts go out to Mehmet's family and friends,” said Detective Inspector Neil Third, who is leading the investigation.

Mehmet is believed to have been out on his mountain bike between approximately 12:10pm and 1:45pm. The bike is described as an orange-red colour, fitted with two different types of wheels.

“I am hoping that somebody saw him during that time and can help us establish where he went and whether he met up with anyone,” Det Insp Third said.

“Anyone with information that might help our investigation is urged to contact us.”

He stressed that the cause of Mehmet’s death had not yet been confirmed, but added: “I would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone of our advice.

“Anyone thinking of taking substances, please think again. You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances and the side-effects are unpredictable and potentially may have tragic consequences.”

Additional reporting by PA