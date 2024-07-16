Police warn of ‘dangerous drug batch’ after three deaths in the North East

Support truly

Three deaths in the same northeastern town have potentially been linked to the same batch of suspected dangerous drugs, police have warned.

Northumbria Police said that two men and a woman were found dead after “fatal medical episodes” in South Shields, South Tyneside.

The force said that while the exact circumstances remain “unexplained”, detectives are exploring the possibility that all three could be linked to the same batch of drugs.

The next of kin of a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were informed after the three deaths were confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Northumbria Police has not specified which type of drugs are involved but the force confirmed the three deaths happened in the same town.

South Shields high street ( South Tyneside Council )

“While the circumstances surrounding these three deaths remain unexplained, our over-arching priority as a force is to protect people from harm,” Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that all three deaths are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch which has led to fatal medical episodes.

“We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs. It is, however, important that we ensure this warning message is spread far and wide, given all three deaths occurred in the same town – and in similar circumstances.

“If you are a drug user, or know anybody struggling with addiction, please be mindful of this message as we suspect this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

Northumbria Police asked anyone with information to contact the force.