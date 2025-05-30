Richard Satchwell found guilty of wife’s murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Satchwell has been found guilty of the murder of his wife Tina at their home in Co Cork.

The British truck driver, 58, had denied the murder of Tina Satchwell on a date between March 19 and March 20 2017.

He did not react as the unanimous verdict was read to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin at around 12.23pm on Friday.

The jury had been deliberating for a total of nine hours and 28 minutes since Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives of Mrs Satchwell cried as the guilty verdict was returned, while a number of the jurors also wept in court.

Satchwell, who sat with his head in his hand as the jury entered the courtroom, will be sentenced on June 4.

Gardai discovered Mrs Satchwell’s skeletal remains buried under the stairs of their home in October 2023 after a search of the property in Grattan Street.

Her badly decomposed body was wrapped in a soiled sheet and covered with a black plastic sheet.

She was wearing pyjamas with a dressing gown, and the belt of the gown was wrapped around her.

State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said she could not determine the exact cause of death because of the advanced state of decomposition.

During Garda interviews, Satchwell said that on the morning of March 20 2017, he found his wife standing at the bottom of the stairs with a chisel in her hand, scraping at the plasterboard.

He claimed that she came at him with the chisel, and he fell back on to the floor.

He added that Mrs Satchwell tried to stab him multiple times with the chisel and that he grabbed her clothing and restrained her by putting the belt of the robe against her neck.

Satchwell said that in a very short period of time, she went limp and fell into his arms.

He then placed her body on the couch in the living room, before moving her to the chest freezer and then burying her under the stairs.

It was more than six years before gardai discovered her body.

Speaking outside court, Tina’s cousin Sarah Howard said the family “finally have justice” following the conviction of Satchwell.

She said: “During this trial Tina was portrayed in a way that is not true to who she was.

“Tina was our precious sister, cousin, auntie and daughter. Her presence in our life meant so much to us all.

“We, as a family, can never put into words the impact that her loss has had on all of us.

“Tina was a kind, loving, gentle soul who loved her animals like they loved her and that is the way we want her remembered.

“Today, as a family, we finally have justice for Tina.”

Tina’s half-sister Lorraine Howard thanked the judge and the prosecution team.

“Your hard work, professionalism shone through like the classy ladies you were. We will never be able to put into words how thankful we are for you. We want to sincerely thank the judge, the jury for their dedication,” Ms Howard said.

“We would like to thank all the witnesses who helped us reach this verdict today. I would like to personally thank Sarah Howard, Tina’s niece, who came up to give evidence and her support two weeks postpartum from her beautiful baby girl. You did yourself and Tina proud.

“Thank you to Ann Marie Twomey and Dave Kelleher for putting the pieces together and finding Tina.

“We would like to thank John O’Connell, the victim support workers, for keeping our spirits high.”

The court previously heard that the couple married in the UK when Mrs Satchwell turned 20 and later moved to Ireland and bought a house in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The couple lived there for some time before selling the property and buying the house in Youghal in 2016.

Mrs Satchwell was described in court as a “very glamorous” lady who had a love for fashion and clothes.

The court heard that she loved her two dogs, particularly her chihuahua, Ruby, and considered them her children.

She was described as a petite lady, about 5ft 4in, who weighed about eight stone (50 kilograms).

The trial heard that on March 24 2017, Satchwell went to the garda station in Fermoy, four days after his wife allegedly left their family home.

He told police he had no concerns for her welfare and had no concerns she would self-harm.

Satchwell said he believed she had left their family home because their relationship had deteriorated.

He believed she was staying at a hotel and claimed she had taken 26,000 euro in cash from their savings, which they kept in the attic.

He told police that on the morning she allegedly left the home, Mrs Satchwell had asked him to go to Aldi in Dungarvan to buy a number of items, including parrot food, and that he had left the house at 10am and returned in the early afternoon.

When he returned to the house, Mrs Satchwell was not there but noticed her keys on the floor and her phone sitting on the counter.

He formally reported his wife as missing in May 2017, and also told investigators that his wife was sometimes violent towards him but he had put up with it because he loved her.

During their investigation, gardai found that Satchwell’s computer had searches for quicklime shortly after his wife disappeared.

In August 2021, Superintendent Ann marie Twomey was appointed senior investigating officer, and along with Detective Garda David Kelleher from Cobh Garda Station, she familiarised herself with the case.

She identified new lines of inquiry and came to the conclusion that Tina has met her death by unlawful means and was not a living person.

Investigators obtained a court search warrant and in October 2023, gardai arrested Satchwell for murder following the discovery of his wife’s remains.

During the trial, the jury heard that Sarah Howard, Tina’s cousin, had been offered a chest freezer and free concert tickets.

She said she thought the offer was “very unusual” and refused both.

Tina’s half sister, Lorraine Howard described their marriage as odd, and said that Satchwell was possessive of Tina, and referred to her as his “trophy wife”.

She said that Satchwell portrayed his wife as being violent after she disappeared, and said he would show her every cut and scar on his body and blame Tina for it.

In her closing speech, prosecution barrister Geradine Small said that Satchwell was “shamelessly brazen” and the narrative he gave about how his wife died was implausible and had “more holes than than a block of Swiss cheese”.

She said that he displayed “conniving actions, full of guile”, and embarked on a “web of deceit” after he buried his wife.

The prosecution described Satchwell’s narrative as implausible and self-serving, highlighting his failure to seek help after Tina’s death.