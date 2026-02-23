Two men and a woman killed in Co Tyrone road crash named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men and a woman killed in a tragic road crash in Co Tyrone have been named.

Conor Quinn, 31, from Coalisland, County Tyrone, John Guy, 48, who was originally from Dublin but living in Keady, Co Armagh, and 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry, from Cookstown, died following the collision close to Moy.

Four other people were also injured in the incident which involved three cars, a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi, at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said police are working with the families of those killed.

He told reporters on Sunday that the three had died “despite the best efforts of emergency services”.

He also appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who had dashcam footage or any other information to contact police.

Local political representatives have expressed shock and sadness at the triple tragedy.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the community is shocked after a “terrible incident”.

“My immediate thoughts are with their family and friends as they begin to process this terrible incident,” he said.

“The community are deeply shocked today and I know that we will all do everything that we can to support these families in what will be difficult days to come.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.”

UUP MLA Diana Armstrong described a “very dark day”, and said she sent her deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died.

“The toll of the loss of life in this incident has shocked the local community and many will be holding those impacted in their thoughts and prayers today,” she said.

“My thanks go to the PSNI and emergency services who attended the scene and transferred those affected for medical treatment.”