Man in his 70s appears in court charged with historical sex offences

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

The man made no application for bail.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Tuesday 22 July 2025 12:02 BST
The man appeared before the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning (PA)
A man has appeared in a Dublin court charged with historical sex offences.

The man, aged in his 70s, appeared before the Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with 78 counts of indecent assault against four girls and one charge of attempted rape against one of the girls.

All the offences allegedly took place at various locations in the 1970s and 1980s.

Garda Superintendent Amy Kelly said she arrested the man at Dublin Airport before he was brought to Ballymun Garda Station.

Judge Michele Finan was told there was no application for bail and so he was remanded in custody on consent before a court appearance next Tuesday at 10.30am.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan made an application for legal aid.

She also said that he had no hearing aid and no dentures and as a result he cannot eat.

The judge noted that he was to “urgently” be given medical assistance as requested.

The man appeared in court in a wheelchair wearing shorts and a hoodie.

