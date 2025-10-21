Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Trouble flares outside Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers

Footage from the scene at the Citywest Hotel shows a Garda vehicle on fire.

David Young
Tuesday 21 October 2025 20:48 BST
Members of the Garda’s public order unit have been deployed to the incident (Niall Carson/PA)
Members of the Garda’s public order unit have been deployed to the incident (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Disturbances have flared outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Footage from the scene at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening showed a Garda vehicle on fire.

A large crowd has gathered in the area and members of the Garda’s public order unit have been deployed. Footage shows several of the protesters displaying Irish flags.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.

Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in