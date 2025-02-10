Quick policing response to ‘random’ knife attack in Dublin praised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s premier and justice minister have praised the “extremely fast” policing response to a knife attack in a Dublin neighbourhood in which three men were injured.

A man was arrested at the scene – who is believed to be homeless, of Latin American ethnicity and who had not previously come to the attention of gardai.

Senior government figures and locals have said there was a quick policing response to the “random” knife attack that took place in Stoneybatter on Sunday afternoon.

A large Garda presence was at the location shortly after the serious incident, including members of the Public Order Unit.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we wish them a full recovery,” Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Monday.

“I do want to thank the Gardai for being on the scene very, very quickly, very promptly, and that’s deeply appreciated by many.”

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said had the gardai not arrived at the scene “extremely fast”, the situation “could have been a lot worse”.

“We could have been sitting here talking about more serious injuries against a greater number of people or we could have, I regret to say, been talking about fatalities had the gardai not arrived promptly.”

He said it was a “horrific” incident for the men who were injured and “shocking” for the community, and that one of the injured men is a brother of one of his friends.

“His brother was coming out of the house and the man came up behind him and slashed him in the back of the neck,” he told RTE Radio.

“I want to commend the gardai and particularly the guard who arrived there first who apprehended and disarmed the individual concerned, but also the gardai got there very quickly and had they not, I fear we could have been talking about something much worse this morning, rather than the three serious injuries that took place.”

He added: “What the gardai were indicating to me was that these were random attacks, I don’t think they had been aware of the individual before, there had been no history I think of violent attacks before by the individual.

Although it's not unprecedented, attacks like this are highly unusual, and again, I just want to say in terms of a policing plan, the policing plan that was in place worked well Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan

“What appeared to happen was the individual went along the streets, the three locations were Oxmantown Road, Carnew Street and Niall Street, and the three men who were attacked were just unfortunately in a position where the person was passing by at the time.”

Mr O’Callaghan said the arrested man is understood to be homeless but had not sought or been granted asylum in Ireland.

“The individual appears to have been homeless, South American, hadn’t really been brought to the attention of the gardai before.”

He added: “Although it’s not unprecedented, attacks like this are highly unusual, and again, I just want to say in terms of a policing plan, the policing plan that was in place worked well.

“The gardai got there rapidly, they apprehended the individual, there is a suspect in custody and I hope to see an individual brought before the courts and justice being done.

“It is extremely difficult for the gardai or for society to ensure or to prevent attacks like this happening if an individual who isn’t being monitored comes out and just arbitrarily decides he’s going to attack the three closest people he meets as he’s walking down the street.”