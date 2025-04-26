Thousands participate in Dublin anti-immigration protest and counter demo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people participated in an anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday, after Conor McGregor posted on social media in support of the march.

There was a heightened police presence in the Irish capital for the protest and counter demonstration which disrupted traffic on some of the main thoroughfares through the city.

Public order units and mounted gardai observed the protesters and corralled the counter demonstration into a cordon behind barriers outside the General Post Office (GPO) on O’Connell Street.

Waving hundreds of Irish tricolour flags, the main protest marched from the Garden of Remembrance down past the GPO and onwards to the Customs House.

Made up of disparate groups, the protest was generally organised against the sitting Irish Government and its policies on immigration in particular.

The demonstration was also convened to mark the 1916 Easter Rising – 109 years after the armed rebellion against British rule in Ireland.

Participants held up signs with slogans including “Irish lives matter”, “Coolock Says No”, and “Ireland is Full”.

One banner featured pictures of McGregor, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shouts and chants heard during the protest included “get them out” and “Ireland for the Irish”.

Both the protest and counter demonstration also chanted: “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Irish Freedom Party leader Hermann Kelly was among participants of the rally.

The large march disrupted transit through the city centre after 2pm, with queues of buses parked up along the quays of the River Liffey and cars directed to turn around by gardai.

The counter-demonstration was made up of representatives form left-wing political parties such as Labour and People Before Profit, as well as groups including the socialist feminist movement Rosa and Lawyers Against Racism.

They were behind a garda cordon of public order units and metal barriers, as the anti-immigration protest passed by largely without incident – under the watch of a helicopter overhead.

The counter demonstrators chanted “refugees are welcome here” and also criticised McGregor for backing the anti-immigration protests.

The mixed martial artist has previously stated an intent to run for the Irish presidency and has criticised the Government’s policies on immigration and public safety.

The Dubliner also voiced these concerns in a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last month.

Prior to the start time for the demonstrations, McGregor said in a social media video: “Hello everyone in Ireland. April 26, 2025 – a big day here for our country. A historic month for Ireland since 1916.

“Over 100 years ago, our brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live free today.

“So let us remind ourselves why we are here – and also why we are not here.

“We are not here to build hatred amongst each other. We are not here to sow division.

“We are here to commemorate the valiant heroes who went before us. We honour their spirit, we honour their fight.

He added: “And we are here today to shine our light on the failure of Ireland’s Government and our full disapproval of it.

“Be respectful, be proud, be united – because together, you will be heard and as one, we will be victorious in our mission.

“To those leading their march and speaking for the tens of thousands standing behind you: Be calm, be clear, speak with dignity.

“We want to hear your voice. Together, we rise. Together, we win. God bless us all. God bless Ireland.”

Last November, Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor in a civil trial after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial in which the jury found him civilly liable for assault.

McGregor is appealing against the decision.