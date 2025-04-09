‘GAA Catfish’ case struck out as Dublin school ends disciplinary proceedings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school has stopped disciplinary proceedings against a teacher who claimed she was falsely identified as the so-called “GAA Catfish” in a popular Irish podcast series.

The High Court in Dublin heard on Wednesday that disciplinary proceedings have ended and a report that identified the secondary school teacher as the person the podcast relates to has been withdrawn.

Niamh Farrell, of The Spires, Portadown, Co Armagh, had been granted a temporary injunction against the board of management of the school at which she works in Rathfarnham, Dublin, preventing Colaiste Eanna CBS from progressing disciplinary proceedings against her which could have resulted in her dismissal.

The hugely-popular episodes of the 2 Johnnies Podcast discussed a woman, referred to as “Nikki”, who came to be known as the “GAA Catfish”.

In her sworn affidavit submitted to the court, Ms Farrell denied she is the so-called “GAA Catfish” whose alleged behaviour was documented in the podcast episodes.

The music teacher said speculation online had claimed she was the “GAA Catfish” and the accusations became known among parents and the student body at the school in 2022.

She said she informed the principal the allegations were completely false.

She said in March she was shocked to receive a report into her conduct, and said it purported to be complied under revised procedures for suspension and dismissal of teachers and principals.

She also denied a claim she said was in the report, that she had confirmed she is the person the podcast relates to, and stated that “at no time” did she accept this.

The board of management of Colaiste Eanna CBS was due to submit a replying affidavit, where it could set out its position on the dispute in open court.

On Wednesday, senior counsel for Ms Farrell, Conor Power, said the matter has been “fully resolved” and proceedings are to be struck out with an order made for Ms Farrell’s costs.

He told the court the school has agreed to withdraw the report which claimed Ms Farrell is the person referred to in the podcast.

Barra Faughnan SC, for the board, said “that is correct” and confirmed the process is “at an end”.

Asked by judge Brian Cregan if his client had been wrongly identified, Mr Power told the court the disciplinary process had been stopped, which is what he and Ms Farrell had sought to achieve.

“I take it from that that the school has ceased the disciplinary process, that’s what I sought to achieve and that was what the plaintiff has achieved,” he said.