Bodies of boy and man removed from separate Dublin homes

The bodies of a boy and a man have been removed from separate homes in west Dublin, as Irish police investigate the discoveries.

A member of An Garda Technical Bureau outside a property in the Clondalkin area of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A member of An Garda Technical Bureau outside a property in the Clondalkin area of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Emergency services were called to a home in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot at approximately 8.30am on Thursday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was found dead at the scene.

During follow-up inquiries, the body of the boy was discovered at a home in Clondalkin.

The two properties, which both had visible Christmas decorations in the windows, are about a 15-minute drive away from each other.

Locals at both scenes expressed shock and sadness at the news.

Both locations were preserved for forensic examinations to be conducted by the Technical Bureau of the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

The coroner was notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist were requested.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to the city morgue before 2pm.

The body of the boy was removed from the home on Lealand Row, Clondalkin, at approximately 3pm.

A garda spokesperson said the results of post-mortem examinations, which were due to be arranged, will determine the course of the investigation.

