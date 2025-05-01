Murder accused ‘claimed wife was still alive while body lay in shallow grave’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murder accused said he was “innocent of any wrongdoing” about the disappearance of his wife, saying he believed she was still alive during media interviews in 2017, while her body lay in a shallow grave in their family home, a court has heard.

Richard Satchwell, 58, from Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork, denies murdering his wife Tina Satchwell at the home they shared in March 2017.

Her remains were found buried beneath a concrete floor under a set of stairs in their family home, more than six years after she disappeared.

Satchwell, who is originally from Leicester in England, formally reported his wife missing on May 11 2017, weeks after he told police she had left their family home.

Satchwell has repeatedly said that he believed his wife left because she needed some time on her own.

The jury in his trial at Central Criminal Court in Dublin is being shown 14 broadcast interviews he did in the year after she went missing.

In an interview with RTE’s Crimecall, he spoke directly to the camera through tears, begging his wife to come home.

Satchwell also claimed his wife was “too much in love with herself” to harm herself.

In an interview with Paul Byrne, formerly of Virgin Media News, in late November 2018, Satchwell said he had never “laid a finger” on his wife, saying the most he had done was holding her tight and “loving the bones of her”.

Asked if he had killed his wife, he replied: “Never. I have never laid a finger on her.”

In a separate interview with RTE on July 14 2017, he described himself as a broken man.

When allegations of wrongdoing were put to him by the journalist, Satchwell protested his innocence, saying he was willing to take a lie detector test.

“I am innocent. I am innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said.

In a separate interview with RTE, Satchwell said he did not think his wife was dead, adding that he believed one day she would come back.

“I believe there is somebody out there who does know where she is,” he said.

Satchwell told Ireland AM on March 8 2018 that he did not want to think that his wife was dead and was “not strong enough” to cope with the possibility of that scenario.

He said he “knows somebody” out there helped his wife leave Youghal.

“They should be ashamed of themselves for the stress they have caused to me and the family,” Satchwell added.

During an appeal to his wife on Crimecall in the months after her disappearance, the truck driver asked her to “come home”, adding that his arms were open and their pets were missing her.

Weeping into the camera, he said he could not go on not knowing what happened to her.

Describing the morning she disappeared, Satchwell claimed he was plastering a wall at the bottom of the stairs when she came down shortly after 9am.

He also told a reporter that his family was upset about their relationship and of his choice to go out with Ms Satchwell.

“They pretty much hate the Irish,” Satchwell added.

In a TV interview with Prime Time Investigates in January 2018, he showed the presenter their family pets, including a parrot, Valentine, and two dogs, Ruby and Heidi.

The court also heard Ms Satchwell’s voice for the first time after video footage was played during a media appeal, in which she speaks to their now dead parrot, Pearl.

Satchwell tells the reporter that the parrot died in the January before his wife disappeared.

He said they were very upset and “cried for weeks”, and had a post-mortem examination carried out on the parrot.

Satchwell also pointed out an unopened bottle of Cava he had bought her for their anniversary.

The trial continues.