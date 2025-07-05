Brother Kevin Crowley gave ‘life’s service’ to the poor, funeral told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brother Kevin Crowley had a simple mission to feed and house the poor, his funeral has been told.

Brother Kevin, who died on Wednesday at the age of 90, founded the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin in 1969 in response to seeing homeless men eating from rubbish bins.

Throughout a 55-year history, he oversaw much of its development in response to the needs of homeless people.

The centre offers two hot meals per day Monday to Saturday, as well as food parcels and a range of services including clothing, showering facilities, and medical interventions.

It provides more than 1,000 hot breakfasts and dinners each day.

Brother Kevin was said to be grateful to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2015 and for the visit of Pope Francis to the centre in August 2018.

He retired in 2022 to Cork, where he was born and died earlier this week.

His funeral took place at St Mary of the Angels on Church Street in Dublin on Saturday.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins were among guests in an “overflowing” church, which the service heard was receiving guests from all over the island of Ireland.

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell and former primate of Ireland Diarmuid Martin attended the mass alongside Capuchin Franciscans and staff at the day centre.

Also present were Commandant Joe Glennon representing Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who is concluding a trade mission in Japan, Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam, and other public representatives from the city council and Oireachtas.

Leading the service as provincial minister, Brother Richard Hendrick welcomed Brother Kevin’s “two families” – his natural family as well as the staff, volunteers and guests of the Day Centre.

“You are all welcome here today. While Brother Kevin was the inspiration and face as it were of the work of the centre, without all of you there would be much less reason for our gathering.

“We thank you for all you were to Brother Kevin, for all you are to us Capuchin Friars and for all you do to keep that vision alive of a place of refuge and Franciscan welcome in the heart of the city open to all.”

Brother Richard said they had been “inundated” with stories of the care and love Brother Kevin shared to others, as well as the love shared to him.

He said Brother Kevin vision was that no one would go hungry and that all would fall a place of inclusive welcome and peace.

Brother Richard said the day centre “will continue and grow” as long as there are guests who need its services.

Recalling recent queries from visitors if the centre would stop operating, he added: “I think Kevin would haunt us all if there was even a thought of that.”

Brother Richard thanked all those who had gathered, as well as all those worked at the day centre.

“Yesterday, we heard that there would be two minutes of silence – one in Dublin and one in Cork before the GAA matches take place.

“It is probably Kevin’s greatest achievement that as a Cork man he has finally silenced Dublin.”

In a homily, Brother Patrick Flynn said Brother Kevin gave a “life’s service” to the poor.

He said the proud west Cork man was a “very, very good Capuchin friar”, a “man of God”, a “disciple of Jesus Christ”, and a “humble, devout son of St Francis of Assisi”.

“He was a Capuchin to his fingerprints. Most people didn’t know his family name of Crowley, but they knew of ‘Brother Kevin’.”

Brother Patrick said Brother Kevin was known the length and breadth of the country as a “tireless advocate for those with no voice”, acting as the nation’s conscience to remind the public of their obligation to help others out of the trap of poverty.

“He was fearless, relentless in his pursuit of justice for the poor. I’ve no doubt that his great spiritual father St Francis is embracing him today for the love and compassion he extended throughout his religious life for God’s poor.”

He added: “Kevin had a mission in life, it was very simple: Feed and house the poor.

“He couldn’t understand why in our country we couldn’t solve this problem.”

Brother Patrick said Brother Kevin was a man who enjoyed the company of friars and friends, had a love of the GAA marked by a hurley placed beside his coffin during the service, and who had a great sense of humour demonstrated by his ability to laugh at himself.

Remembering his friend for over 60 years, he concluded: “He wasn’t perfect, he could be feisty and challenging when he disagreed with you.

“But what he did have in abundance was a generous, compassionate heart and that is what made the man.

“Kevin, thank you for your good example.”

The service was also read letters containing tributes from the Apostolic Nuncio of Ireland Luis Mariano Montemayor and General Councillor Brother Marek Miszczynski.

Brother Kevin’s burial site is at Dardistown Cemetery.