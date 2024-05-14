Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It was supposed to bring two cities closer together, but the Dublin New York portal has been closed down temporarily after reports of “inappropriate behaviour” in the Irish capital.

Beamed across the Atlantic, a livestream allowed grandmothers to see their grandchildren, games of rock, paper, scissors, Irish jigs were performed and there was even a proposal.

But now in the latest example of why humans can’t have nice things New Yorkers and Dubliners have been seen flashing their rear ends at eachother, an OnlyFans model bared her breasts, others were seen snorting white powder and one Dubliner even taunted the Americans with images of the twin towers on 9/11.

Another woman was escorted away by Irish police after she was seen grinding against the portal itself as others made rude gestures at eachother.

A livestream portal between Dublin and New York was temporarily closed after some ‘inappropriate behaviour’ in the Irish capital, which has led to changes in how the visual link operates ( Niall Carson/PA )

In a statement, a spokesman for Dublin City Council said: ““The overwhelming majority of interactions are positive.

“The Portal offers a window to other cities and is connecting people and cultures in a unique manner – what we are seeing between Dublin and NY is reflective of a wider narrative of cultural behaviour.

“Unfortunately, we have also been witnessing a very small minority of people engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which has been amplified through social media.

“While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this and these will go live in the next 24 hours.

“We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that Portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world.”

People view the live stream portal between Dublin and New York ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

The Portals Organisation said: “As Portals Organisation, we do not intend to suggest people to interact with Portals in any particular way – our goal is to open a window between far away places and cultures that allows people to interact freely with one another.

“We encourage people to be respectful and from our position as observers, we see that the absolute majority of experiences is on the bright side.”