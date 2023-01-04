School closed after Army bomb disposal squad investigate suspicious items

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school in the West Midlands has been shut after suspicious items were discovered nearby, police say.

The items were found shortly before 10.20pm on Tuesday on land close to Old Quarry Drive, in Upper Gornal near Dudley.

The items were taken to Ellowes Hall Sports College’s playing fields for examination by a team of Army bomb disposal experts.

West Midlands Police said the discovery was unconnected to the school.

The school shut its doors on Wednesday while the police investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Ellowes Hall told BlackCountryLive it was waiting on further information from the police.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Ellowes Hall Sports College is closed today due to a police incident unrelated to the school. We are waiting for further details to be communicated to us.”

Ellowes Hall told The Independent it was not yet certain whether the school would reopen tomorrow morning.

West Midlands Police has been approached for updates.

BirminghamLive reports that officers outside the school’s entrance on Stickley Lane are diverting traffic away from the scene on approach.

