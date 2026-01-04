Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Rangers player charged with driving offences in connection with crash following Old Firm win

Dujon Sterling was arrested in the early hours of Sunday

Callum McGregor of Celtic challenges Dujon Sterling of Rangers during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Celtic Park Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland
Callum McGregor of Celtic challenges Dujon Sterling of Rangers during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Celtic Park Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland (Getty Images)

A Rangers footballer has been charged with driving offences after a crash in Glasgow.

Dujon Sterling was arrested after a one-vehicle collision in West Graham Street, Cowcaddens, at around 1.25am on Sunday.

Police Scotland said no one was injured in the incident and the defender will appear in court at a later date.

The crash happened hours after Rangers beat Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead.

Rangers FC have been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Sunday police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on West Graham Street, Glasgow.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He’s expected to appear at court at a later date.”

Saturday’s game put Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy under growing pressure after Old Firm rivals Rangers came from behind to claim a 3-1 William Hill Premiership win at Parkhead.

A goal from South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun had given Celtic a 20th-minute lead as they made all the early running, but things changed dramatically in the second half.

Rangers’ much-maligned striker Youssef Chermiti scored twice in the space of nine minutes and Mikey Moore added a third in the 71st minute as Rangers moved level with Celtic on points, with both Glasgow clubs six adrift of leaders Hearts, who edged out struggling Livington 1-0.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in