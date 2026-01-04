Rangers player charged with driving offences in connection with crash following Old Firm win
Dujon Sterling was arrested in the early hours of Sunday
A Rangers footballer has been charged with driving offences after a crash in Glasgow.
Dujon Sterling was arrested after a one-vehicle collision in West Graham Street, Cowcaddens, at around 1.25am on Sunday.
Police Scotland said no one was injured in the incident and the defender will appear in court at a later date.
The crash happened hours after Rangers beat Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead.
Rangers FC have been approached for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Sunday police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on West Graham Street, Glasgow.
“There were no injuries reported.
“The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
“He’s expected to appear at court at a later date.”
Saturday’s game put Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy under growing pressure after Old Firm rivals Rangers came from behind to claim a 3-1 William Hill Premiership win at Parkhead.
A goal from South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun had given Celtic a 20th-minute lead as they made all the early running, but things changed dramatically in the second half.
Rangers’ much-maligned striker Youssef Chermiti scored twice in the space of nine minutes and Mikey Moore added a third in the 71st minute as Rangers moved level with Celtic on points, with both Glasgow clubs six adrift of leaders Hearts, who edged out struggling Livington 1-0.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks