A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Dulwich, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire brigade was called to Rosmead School on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich at 09.22am Monday morning.

The building was evacuated and a number of people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and a number of children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews, London Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all children and staff were accounted for, it said.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from West Norwood and Brixton fire stations attended the incident.

A specialist USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) team and equipment were also used to confirm the building was at no further risk of collapse.

Helen Hayes, the Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood thanked the fire brigade for their response and offered her support to the school.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Hayes said: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning.

“My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no one is seriously injured.

“I’ve contacted the school to offer my support.

“My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”