A 76-year-old man has died after his car crashed into three football fans outside the Queen of the South stadium.

Two boys, both aged 12, and a 46-year-old man were rushed to hospital after the collision happened immediately following the end of the club’s match with Dundee United on Saturday.

A Vauxhall Crossland car ploughed into three people and two parked vehicles in the car park outside the Palmerston Park arena on Lochfield Road in Dumfries just before 6pm.

The driver died at the scene, while the three pedestrians are being treated at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers wish to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

The force added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Queen of the South said that “everyone at the club is devastated” following the incident.

Its statement read: “Our thoughts are very much with those involved.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped, including the emergency services, stewards, personnel from both clubs and those supporters who stepped up to help. Thank you all.

“Situations like this certainly put football into perspective.”

A Dundee United statement said: “The thoughts of everyone at Dundee United are with those involved in an incident following this afternoon’s Scottish Cup tie.

“Alongside Queen of the South, we would like to thank the emergency services and our club doctor Stephen Galbraith for their prompt response.”

Following the incident, Queen of the South postponed its Christmas Market event that was set to take place at the Arena on Monday.

The club said in a statement: “Apologies to all our intended stall holders and customers. In the circumstances, it would not be right to go ahead. We will advise on a rearranged date as soon as we are able. Thank you for your understanding.”

Queen of the South had won the third round of the Scottish Cup 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.