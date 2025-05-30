Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora witness ‘life-changing’ surgeries

The entrepreneur and philanthropist is in North Africa to witness the work of Operation Smile

Tom Wilkinson
Wednesday 28 May 2025 13:11 BST
Scottish entrepreneur and philanthropist Duncan Bannatyne is currently in Morocco with his wife Nigora to support Operation Smile.

The Dragons’ Den star has been an ambassador for the charity, which provides free cleft lip and palate surgery for children, since 2013.

The couple are there to witness the charity’s Women in Medicine programme and to meet the young patients and their families as they undergo life-changing operations carried out entirely by female medics.

The health clubs entrepreneur met eight-month-old Zyad, who was about to undergo surgery on a cleft palate.

Bannatyne has previously visited Operation Smile missions in the Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam and Ghana.

Duncan Bannatyne is supporting the charity Operation Smile on its mission in Morocco
Duncan Bannatyne is supporting the charity Operation Smile on its mission in Morocco (Operation Smile/PA)

His chain of gyms has raised £45,000 for the charity over a week of events.

“I am incredibly proud to support Operation Smile and witness the life-changing impact of these surgeries,” Bannatyne said.

“The dedication and expertise of the medical teams provide hope and brighter futures for so many children.

“It was wonderful to meet Zyad before his operation and witness the transforming effect that Operation Smile has on children’s lives.”

On his website, Bannatyne said charity work “often leaves you feeling depressed, and helpless thinking, 'there must be more I can do’.

“Operation Smile is different. You see first-hand a child's life changed forever by a simple operation that takes less than one hour. You see the children's new smile and the happy tears of their parents. For me, it doesn't get much better than that.

“We need to keep making this happen because there are still so many children suffering."

