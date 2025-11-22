Dundalk crash victims forever united together, funeral hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The names of five young people killed in a road crash in Co Louth will be forever united together, a funeral for one of the victims has heard.

Funerals for two of those who died in last weekend’s fatal collision near Dundalk were held on Saturday – 23-year-old teacher Chloe McGee and 21-year-old plumber Shay Duffy, who were both from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan.

Ms McGee’s boyfriend Alan McCluskey, who was 23 and from Drumconrath in Co Meath, was also killed, as were Dylan Commins, 23, from Ardee in Co Louth and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Bellshill, Lanarkshire in Scotland.

The friends were believed to have been on their way to socialise in Dundalk when the Volkswagen Golf they were in collided with another car last Saturday evening.

Another man travelling in the Golf, who was in his early 20s, was injured in the crash, as were a man and woman travelling in the other vehicle.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the two funerals on Saturday. President of Ireland Catherine Connolly attended both services.

The funeral mass for Ms McGee took place at St Joseph’s Church in Carrickmacross in the morning. The service for Mr Duffy was held later in the day at St Patrick’s Church, Rockchapel, Upper Magheracloone in Co Monaghan.

At the first funeral, symbols reflective of the young teacher’s life placed at the altar included a family photograph and also a picture of her and Mr McCluskey. The service heard the couple had recently returned from a holiday in Dubai.

Other items included a cowboy hat to symbolise Ms McGee’s love of country music and a passport representing her desire to explore the world.

Ms McGee was a teacher at O’Fiaich College in Dundalk.

In his homily, Monsignor Shane McCaughey said the crash had devastated the five families of those who had died.

“Five names that will be forever united when people recall the terrible events,” he said.

The cleric spoke of Ms McGee’s deep faith and also her “bubbly character, infectious laughter and smiles that could light up any room”.

Turning to her family, Monsignor McCaughey acknowledged that their hearts were broken.

“And yet, what I want to say today is ‘Thank God’,” he added.

“Thank God for 23 years of life, thank God for Chloe’s fun, for her joy, for her determination to overcome obstacles, for her willingness to achieve goals.

“Thank God for her energy, for her dancing and her teaching, for her charming smile and her radiant love.”

At the close of the service, Ms McGee’s brother Aaron paid emotional tribute.

“Just a second, one moment, a heartbeat, a breath, and the ordinary turned into the unthinkable,” he said.

“Now your name feels soft when spoken, as if everyone who says it is trying to hold it carefully, so it won’t break, Chloe.”

He described his sister and Mr McCluskey as “two hearts completely themselves” who found comfort in each other’s presence.

Speaking of his sister’s legacy, he added: “You left echoes in places you never meant to, empty chairs, unfinished plans, hands that still reach for you without thinking, but you also left a light in the laughter you gave so easily, in the way you made others feel seen, in the warmth that has outlived the moment you were taken.”

Ms McGee’s brother concluded: “We carry you forward, not as a shadow of loss, but as a quiet truth that life, even a short one, can be bright enough to change the people who loved you. Rest gently, Chloe.”

At the later service for Mr Duffy, Father Ben Hughes told mourners that he would remain “forever 21”.

Symbols presented at the outset of the mass included a family photograph and picture of Mr Duffy with his girlfriend Zara.

The service heard the couple had a “special bond” and found “joy” in each other.

The church heard how Mr Duffy worked as a plumber along with his father Raymond.

His work trousers were also presented at the altar, symbolising his “strong work ethic” and the “precious” moments he shared alongside his father.

In his homily, Fr Hughes said Mr Duffy lived a “very full and impactful life”.

He described him as an “initiator” who was “project driven, always on the go, confident and a problem solver”.

“What fine gifts,” he added.

“Gifts that allowed Shay to make a contribution both here in this very church, in school and elsewhere.”

Describing Mr Duffy’s connections with the church, the priest added: “He had great character; expressed in his spirit of helping, goodwill, laughter and kindness reflecting the values of God.”

The funerals for Mr McCluskey and Mr Commins took place on Friday.