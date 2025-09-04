Man and woman charged over Dundee girl weapon incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man and a woman have been charged over an incident in Dundee involving a girl allegedly brandishing weapons in the street.

Police had previously charged a 12-year-old girl with being in possession of offensive weapons following the incident in the Lochee area of the city.

On Thursday, officers announced two more people had been charged over the incident.

Police Scotland did not state the ages of those charged or the nature of the charges.

The force reiterated its call for members of the public to avoid sharing misinformation about the case.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media with claims around it being shared by billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk and far right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Following extensive enquiries, a man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in St Ann Lane in Dundee, which was reported around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 23.

“The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A girl, previously charged with being in possession of offensive weapons, will be referred to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration and the Procurator Fiscal.

“Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

Last week, the First Minister intervened to warn people against spreading false information about the incident.

He accused Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, of spreading “misinformation” in an attempt to try and “undermine” the social “cohesion” in Scottish communities, which he said was “totally and utterly unacceptable”.

He condemned the “deliberate disinformation” he said was being used to “stoke up fear and alarm” around the country.