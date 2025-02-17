V&A Dundee’s £2.6 million investment from UK Government confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

V&A Dundee is to get a £2.6 million investment from the UK Government in a bid to create jobs and boost tourism.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray will visit the landmark museum on Monday to announce capital funding to remodel and extend its Scottish Design Galleries, in addition to £20 million for regeneration projects in the Tayside city.

The money, originally granted by the Conservative government before the general election, was put under review by Labour but has been confirmed as part of the UK Government’s commitment to investing £1.4 billion in local growth projects across Scotland in the next decade.

Since the design museum opened in 2018, tourism has increased by more than 50% with 1.35 million visitors to Dundee in 2023.

V&A Dundee, which also works with every school in the city, welcomed its two millionth visitor last year and was praised by Mr Murray as a “national institution” and “great attraction”.

In the 2024 spring budget, then-chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced V&A Dundee would receive £2.6 million through the UK Government’s levelling-up fund.

After the general election, new Chancellor Rachel Reeves said a number of those levelling-up grants, including V&A Dundee’s, would be under review but, following a consultation, the full £2.6 million has been confirmed, as well as the wider funding for regeneration in the city.

Mr Murray said: “It is a great attraction, right at the heart of Dundee’s waterfront, bringing great benefits to the city.

“This funding will help the museum celebrate the very best of Scottish design and make the experience for visitors even better.

“We have taken the necessary steps to mend our public finances in order to provide this funding and a record settlement for the Scottish Government, and I am very pleased that we are delivering this investment in this important national institution.

“At the autumn budget, the Chancellor also confirmed £20 million for regeneration and growth projects in Dundee.

“In all, the UK Government is investing £1.4 billion in dozens of important local growth projects across Scotland over the next 10 years.

This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers V&A Dundee director, Leonie Bell

“This is a key part of the UK Government’s plan for change, growing our economy and improving living standards in all parts of the UK.”

V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell said: “We are delighted the UK Government has confirmed £2.6 million of funding for V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, to undertake a bold transformation of the Scottish Design Galleries that will bring design to life for visitors, enabling even more people to engage with Scotland’s innovative design history and its continuing influence around the world.

“V&A Dundee is an incredible resource for people living in Dundee and Scotland, drawing visitors to the region, championing design and designers and helping to change the face of the city and contributing to economic, cultural and social growth.

“This new funding means we can expand the story of design from Scotland and celebrate the worldwide influence of Scottish design and designers, further enhancing the visitor experience at V&A Dundee.”