I won’t give up my legal fight any time soon, vows Sandie Peggie

Nurse Sandie Peggie has vowed she will not be giving up her legal fight “any time soon” following her employment tribunal against NHS Fife.

Ms Peggie’s legal team have confirmed she will appeal against the tribunal’s judgment, which upheld her claim of harassment but dismissed allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation.

The nurse was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

She was placed on special leave after Dr Upton, a transgender medic, made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.

Ms Peggie had lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination and victimisation.

Speaking at an event Dundee on Thursday, Ms Peggie thanked her supporters and vowed to continue her legal fight.

“I am not a campaigner and (had) never heard of the phrase ‘gender critical’,” she said.

“When I first raised complaints over two years ago about my employer’s decision to allow men into female-only changing rooms, I just knew instinctively that it wasn’t right that women were expected to undress in front of men in private spaces, and I still believe this to be the case.

“Whilst I am delighted that the tribunal was critical of Fife health board and found they had harassed me, their judgment, I believe, falls short in many respects, and that is why I certainly won’t be giving up this legal fight any time soon.”

She became emotional when she spoke of her late father, who she said would be “looking down on me feeling proud”.

Ms Peggie’s concerns about Monday’s ruling were echoed by her solicitor Margaret Gribbon, who described some of the findings as “highly problematic”.

Ms Gribbon said: “For instance, the judgment places responsibility on female employees to raise complaints if they feel uncomfortable about sharing single-sex spaces with men.

“This ignores industrial realities. When Sandie objected, she was suspended, subjected to an unreasonably lengthy disciplinary investigation and falsely accused of patient care concerns.”

She accused NHS Fife of “going on an “archaeological dig to find material to discredit her”, and said during the tribunal that the health board’s KC had suggested her client had “lied about having experienced a menstrual flood on Christmas Eve 2023”.

She went on: “So against that background, it is difficult to envisage what woman would contemplate raising a complaint of this nature.”

Ms Gribbon added: “The judgment also places employers in the invidious position of having to make decisions about single-sex workplace facilities, based on the physical appearance of transgender employees and by asking them intrusive questions.

“For these reasons and more, I can confirm that the tribunal’s judgment will be appealed and work on this is already under way.”

The event in Dundee came after it emerged parts of the employment tribunal judgment had been amended following claims by Ms Peggie’s supporters that the initial decision contained an incorrect quote.

A “certificate of correction” was released on Thursday which amends a paragraph in the 312-page judgment.

In a statement following the amended ruling, Maya Forstater, chief executive of charity Sex Matters and a supporter of Ms Peggie’s case, said: “I knew this was wrong, and it’s good it’s being amended, but I am astonished that it happened and I would like an explanation of how it happened.”

She added: “Mistakes like this severely undermine people’s confidence in the legal process.”

Scottish Conservative equalities spokeswoman Tess White said: “Several aspects of this judgment are concerning – including the fact it contains a quote that appears to have been completely fabricated.

“The judgment placed the burden on women to stand up for their own sex-based rights and was ambiguous on the right of women to access single-sex spaces, despite the Supreme Court ruling being crystal clear on this.

“The law is unambiguous: biological women are entitled to single-sex spaces.

“A judgment that jarred with this and undermined women’s confidence in their legal rights being safeguarded at work was always likely to spark an appeal.”