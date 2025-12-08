Nurse Sandie Peggie wins harassment claim against NHS Fife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse who objected to sharing a female changing room with a transgender doctor has won a claim for harassment in her employment tribunal case against a health board, but other allegations of discrimination were dismissed.

Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

She was placed on special leave after Dr Beth Upton, a transgender medic, made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.

Ms Peggie had lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation.

The employment tribunal hearings took place in Dundee before Judge Sandy Kemp earlier this year.

On Monday, in a written judgment, the harassment claim was upheld but allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation were dismissed.

Ms Peggie welcomed the decision and said the past two years had been “agonising”, while her solicitor praised her as “tenacious and courageous”.

The tribunal found that NHS Fife had harassed Ms Peggie by failing to revoke the grant of permission to Dr Upton on an interim basis after Ms Peggie complained, for the period until different work rotas took effect so that they would not work together and said that, as a result, Dr Upton was in the changing room when the claimant was present on two occasions.

It also found that the board had harassed Ms Peggie by taking an unreasonable length of time to investigate the allegation, and by making reference to patient care allegations against her on March 28 2024; and giving an instruction to her not to discuss the case, until a further message a little over two weeks later which confirmed that that applied only to the investigation.

The judgment dismissed the claim made against Dr Upton, who was named as a respondent in the case.

Ms Peggie said: “I am beyond relieved and delighted that the tribunal has found that my employer, Fife Health Board, harassed me after I complained about having to share a female-only changing room with a male colleague.

“The last two years have been agonising for me and my family. I will have much more to say in the coming days once I’ve been able to properly consider the lengthy judgment and discuss it with my legal team.

“For now, I am looking forward to spending a quiet few days with my family.

“I’m so grateful to my incredible legal team: Naomi Cunningham, lead counsel; Dr Charlotte Elves, junior counsel; and my solicitor, Margaret Gribbon. There are many others I would like to thank and will do so in the coming days.”

Ms Gribbon added: “The tribunal’s finding that Fife Health Board harassed Sandie Peggie is a huge win for a tenacious and courageous woman standing up for her sex-based rights.

“This has been an extraordinarily lengthy and complex legal case. After hearing evidence for over a month from some 21 witnesses and considering just under 3,000 pages of productions, the tribunal has today delivered a 318-page judgment.”

She said the team will not be in a position to make substantive comments on the ruling until later this week.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife recognises that this has been a complex and lengthy process and acknowledges the careful consideration of Judge Kemp and the tribunal panel.

“The employment tribunal unanimously dismissed all of the claimant’s allegations against Dr Upton and all of the allegations against the board, apart from four specific aspects of the harassment complaint.

“We will now take time to work through the detail of the judgment alongside our legal team to understand fully what it means for the organisation.

“We want to recognise how difficult this tribunal has been for everyone directly and indirectly involved.

“Our focus now is to ensure that NHS Fife remains a supportive and inclusive environment for all employees and our patients and to deliver health and care to the population of Fife.”

The tribunal judgment said it disagreed with the findings of an internal investigation, and that Ms Peggie had likely “harassed” Dr Upton during the changing room incident.

It said that Ms Peggie’s actions in the changing room indicated “she did not feel a sense of threat from the presence of a male”, but that her concerns “had been brushed off rather than adequately considered” by her employers.

The judgment said there was no evidence of a “conspiracy” against Ms Peggie, or that Dr Upton had deleted phone notes as alleged.

It also found there was no “group disadvantage” to female staff, as it calculated that about 6% of female workers shared Ms Peggie’s views.

However it said that the internal investigation “should have been conducted far more quickly”.

Maya Forstater, chief executive of sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, which supported Ms Peggie, said: “We are pleased that Sandie Peggie has won her claim of harassment against NHS Fife, and that the hospital trust was criticised for its terrible handling of the complaint against her.

“Overall, we are disappointed in the tribunal’s approach, which sought to reach a spurious balance between a woman’s right to undress with privacy and dignity, and the right of an employee with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment not to be discriminated against.”

Scottish Conservative shadow equalities minister Tess White MSP said: “NHS Fife shamefully tried to silence a nurse who stood up for women’s rights, then squandered a fortune of taxpayers’ money defending their harassment of her.

“The health board have serious questions to answer – and so does John Swinney and Neil Gray, who backed the discredited management team at every turn.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While these are matters for the health board, the Scottish Government respects the outcome of the employment tribunal and will take the time to consider the judgment in full.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch posted on social media: “I’m delighted Sandie Peggie has finally won her case against NHS Fife.

“It’s ridiculous it took two years to reach a verdict that was so obvious from the start.”