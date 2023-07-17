Desperate search continues for missing boy, 15, swept away in river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is continuing for a teenager from Dundee who was swept away in a river in Scotland.

Liam Buchan, 15, was with family and friends at the River North Esk in Angus on Saturday when he got into difficulty in the water.

A major search operation involving police divers, fire and rescue officers and the coastguard was launched after the alarm was raised at around 4.45pm.

A helicopter was seen flying around the area earlier on Monday as searches of the river continued.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Monday afternoon: “Despite extensive efforts, the rescue was unsuccessful due to the challenging conditions and Liam remains missing.”

Known as the Blue Door Walk, the area is popular with dog walkers as well as swimmers, particularly in summer.

The river runs through the boundary between Angus and Aberdeenshire before continuing into Montrose Basin and eventually the North Sea.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Search activity continued into Saturday evening, throughout the day on Sunday.

“Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team and the Tayside Mountain Rescue Teams continue to search the River Esk today, while specialist officers from Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit are also assisting in the search for Liam.

“Officers are also supporting Liam’s family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.”

He added: “Liam’s family and would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not to put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”