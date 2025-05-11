‘Stunning’ tiles from Iranian palace going on display for first time in 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A set of “stunning” tiles that once decorated the walls of a 17th century Iranian palace are set to go on display for the first time in a generation at a new exhibition at V&A Dundee.

The rare tile panel dates from the reign of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas II (1642-1666), and originally decorated the wall of his private hammam (bathhouse) within the now-demolished Haft Dast Palace in Isfahan.

About 4.5 metres wide and consisting of 114 individual tiles, the panel depicts an idealised garden paradise, with a dense array of trees and flowering plants within a blue and yellow border.

Its intricate details include pomegranates painted in an unusual blue, flower species accurate down to their horticultural usage, and climbing gourds depicted entwined around shade trees.

James Wylie, project curator at V&A Dundee where the item will go on display later this month, explained the significance of this “masterpiece” of Safavid art.

“This extraordinary tile panel from ancient Iran is a stunning embodiment of the garden as a symbol of power, paradise and cultural identity,” he said.

“We are thrilled to display it at V&A Dundee for the first time in over two decades, following its meticulous conservation by our colleagues at National Museums Scotland (NMS).

“Including this rare treasure in the exhibition expands the story well beyond contemporary design, offering a rare glimpse into the universal and enduring human impulse to shape nature into meaning.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to experience a masterpiece of Safavid art in a new light, and to consider how gardens have always been spaces of imagination, beauty and political expression.”

The panel recently underwent “landmark” conservation work at NMS – which acquired the item in 1899 – to remove 100-year-old overpainting and reveal more of its original design.

Conservators also reduced the weight of the panel’s frame, making it possible to loan the item to another museum for the first time.

Friederike Voigt, principal curator of west, south and south-east Asian collections at NMS, described the piece as the only one of its kind to show “a complete composition” of the garden motif.

“Beautifully painted and rich in symbolism, it offers a tantalising glimpse into the splendour of the gardens at the Haft Dast Palace,” she said.

“Extensive conservation work has revealed it in its full glory and I’m delighted that it’s going on display for the first time in a generation as part of this major exhibition.”

The panel will form part of the V&A Dundee’s Garden Futures: Designing With Nature exhibition that opens on May 17.

The exhibition is designed to take visitors on an “illuminating journey” through key moments of innovation in gardens and garden design from the 20th century to present day, as well as looking to the future of gardens.