Death of scientist in Dundee ‘being treated as murder’ as man charged

The death of a scientist in Dundee is being investigated as a murder and a 20-year-old man has been charged, police said.

Police Scotland on Sunday named the victim as Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who was a mother living in the area.

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem has taken place and her death is now being treated as murder,” the force said on Sunday.

Dr Gomo’s high school and university friend said her “brilliance in the classroom was only matched by her emotional intelligence”.

Angela Machonesa studied with Dr Gomo at Chinhoyi High School and the National University of Science and Technology, which are both in Zimbabwe, south-east Africa.

In a social media post, she said: “She was the kind of person you’d go to when you needed clarity, not just of mind, but of heart. She listened. She cared. She uplifted.

“No wonder she went on to earn her PhD. It was only natural. Her path was written in the stars long ago. To serve. To lead. To heal. And she was doing just that.

“But now, that dream, our Fortune’s dream, has been violently, senselessly, stolen from us all.

She added: “A child will now grow up without the love and presence of a mother. A family will mourn a daughter who once lit up their home with hope and promise.”

Ms Machonesa said she and Dr Gomo went their separate ways after their studies.

Dr Gomo was an environmental and water resources scientist and her specialisms included water resources management, environmental sustainability, and policy.

According to social media, she was employed by Scottish Water in water resources planning.

She was awarded a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee.

Her doctorate looked at the links between the environment and policy making in the Zambezi river basin, particularly in Malawi.

Professor Nigel Seaton, University of Dundee’s interim principal and vice-chancellor, said the death of the former research assistant “is a truly shocking event in our city and for our university community”, BBC News reported.

He added: “It will be particularly distressing for those who knew and worked with Fortune throughout her time here at the university, and for all of those in our close-knit community of African colleagues and students.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man arrested is to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts are with Dr Gomo’s family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he said.

Det Supt Sharp added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.

“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

He said he is “acutely aware of content circulating on social media” and urged members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.

They can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.