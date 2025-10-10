No decision yet on whether Donaldson trial will proceed in November

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A decision on whether the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is to proceed in November should be made later this month, a judge has said.

During a brief update in the case in Newry Crown Court on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey said he hoped to be in a better position then to make a decision around the “medical situation” of Eleanor Donaldson.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed due to Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

However, previous hearings have heard that Eleanor Donaldson has been undergoing medical tests.

Updating the court, prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane said the trial date was “obviously pressing”.

She said: “As the court is cognisant of, there are quite a few experts that have been retained and medical examinations.

“There are more appointments that are literally taking place next week, so I don’t think that anybody is in a position to inform the court with regard to the finalised position of either party.”

Judge Ramsey said: “I will adjourn the matter to the 20th October and hopefully we will be in a better position then to inform the court as to the medical situation and then whether we can proceed next term.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.