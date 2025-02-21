Application to dismiss two charges facing Eleanor Donaldson heard in court

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An application to dismiss two charges facing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife in the historical sex offences case involving them both has been heard in court.

The detail, which cannot be reported for legal reasons, was heard during a sitting of Newry Crown Court on Friday.

Both the former DUP leader and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson appeared in person.

They arrived separately at the court building in the city centre, making no comment to waiting media amid a significant police presence as they walked into the building.

The pair sat in the dock, with a courts service staff member sitting between them, as they listened to the proceedings which lasted for several hours.

Donaldson, 62, has pleaded not guilty to 18 offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims

Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting.

She has entered not guilty pleas to three charges but her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

The no bill application to dismiss the two charges was heard on Friday, as well as a response from the prosecution.

Following the hearing, Judge Paul Ramsey is set to deliver a decision next Friday.

The trial is scheduled to start at the end of March.

Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.