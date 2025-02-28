Trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and wife to start next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Eleanor on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is set to start next month.

The case was mentioned during a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday afternoon.

The court heard that Mrs Donaldson was unable to attend because she was unwell, and that the court and the Public Prosecution Service had been provided with detail in relation to that.

Donaldson, 62, who also did not attend the hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims

Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, is facing charges of aiding and abetting which she denies.

During the hearing on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey said there would be another preliminary hearing on March 19 to deal with any outstanding matters.

He also said he did not wish to do anything that would delay the planned start date for the trial of March 24.

Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.