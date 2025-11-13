No progress in Donaldsons’ trial before ‘genuine medical issues’ are explored

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Genuine medical issues have arisen which must be explored before the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences can proceed, a judge has said.

Judge Paul Ramsey told Newry Crown Court he hoped to have a clearer picture early next year as to when the trial can “finally get under way”.

The trial has already been delayed on two occasions because of Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the brief hearing on Thursday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Judge Ramsey told the court he had now received two medical reports from the prosecution relating to Eleanor Donaldson.

He said as a result of the medical issues raised in those reports, the defence would have to engage a further report.

Ian Turkington KC, barrister for Eleanor Donaldson, said: “We have recently received the reports from the prosecution and as a result it is necessary for us to engage a further consultant psychiatrist.”

He said medical examination would take place on December 19 and he hoped to have the report from it within two or three weeks.

The judge said there may well then have to be a hearing which involved doctors giving evidence.

Prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh KC said: “It is probably too early to determine that at this stage.”

She suggested a review of progress in the case in the third week of January.

Judge Ramsey said said he hoped to be in a better position by then to know where the court is left in terms of being able to set a new trial date.

He said he understood the public may have questions about what is stopping the trial from going ahead.

The judge added: “The reality is that genuine medical issues have been identified and have to be looked at and have to be explored before we can proceed any further.

“That is simply the way it is.

“It is good that the report is lined up and in January we can hopefully have an idea of where we are and when this trial can finally get under way.”

He was told by Ms Walsh that the complainants had had the situation explained to them.

Another review will take place on January 23.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.