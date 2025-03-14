Gordon Lyons commits to attending GAA match amid criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister has pledged to attend a GAA match this year.

It comes after reports that GAA president Jarlath Burns had criticised Gordon Lyons for not attending a senior-level GAA match.

Sport falls within the responsibilities of the Department of Communities.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Washington DC, Mr Lyons said he hoped to attend a match this season.

“Whether that’s on Friday or on a Saturday, I’m happy to do that. I’ve already reached out to individuals within the GAA.

“I would like to make the point that I have been to GAA clubs, have been to GAA events, have met with the GAA.”

Mr Lyons would not be the first DUP politician to go to a GAA match, with Arlene Foster attending an Ulster final with the late Chris Stalford.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and former communities minister and current Education Minister Paul Givan have also tried their hands at camogie, Gaelic football and hurling.

Mr Burns’s criticism of Mr Lyons came as part of wider concern over the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The Stormont Executive committed to redevelop the venue in 2011 as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

In September, the UK Government ended hopes that the west Belfast stadium would host Euro 2028 games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high and expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

Addressing the issue of his attendance at GAA matches, Mr Lyons added: “I think some people are trying to use this to deflect from some of the other issues that are out there in relation to Casement Park, but I want to promote all sport in Northern Ireland.

“I want to be a minister that is helping all of those that want to get more active more often.

“And I have received invites in the past that I haven’t been able to attend, but as I said from the start, I’m more than happy to attend a match, and it’s not going to be in any way groundbreaking. This is something that the DUP have been doing for years.”

Mr Lyons said issues at Casement Park were due to a funding gap and not because the Department of Communities portfolio was held by a DUP minister.

The East Antrim MLA said he and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn were due to discuss funding issues next week.

“I want to explore the options. I want to see what the Government is thinking in terms of extra investment for Northern Ireland in terms of sport. I want to make sure that is done on an equitable basis.”

Mr Lyons and Mr Benn are in Washington DC as part of a series of events for St Patrick’s Day.

Also speaking to PA, Mr Benn said it is “very important” that work starts on Casement Park before planning permission runs out next summer, but refused to say whether the UK Government would make a contribution.

Asked about concerns that the DUP is running down the clock, he said it “would make no sense at all” to allow planning permission to lapse.

He added: “I want Casement Park to be built. I can’t say at the moment whether the UK Government will make a contribution, we have the spending review in play at the moment.

“But regardless of that, any contribution from the UK, there would still be a gap, and therefore all of the parties who want to see Casement Park completed are going to have to look at the nature of the project, its scale, reflecting on the changed circumstances, and also trying to see whether other sources of funding can be identified to get it built.”