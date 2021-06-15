Durdle Door: Woman dies in cliff fall near popular coastal spot

A woman has died after falling from a cliff at Durdle Door.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place on Monday afternoon at the popular Dorset coastal spot.

The force said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rachel Williams told the BBC that nearby people shouted at the woman not to climb down the cliff, before she fell onto the Man o’War beach below.

She said: “The woman shouted, ‘I’m coming down, I’m coming down’, and we’re all shouting ‘Stop, stop’.”

It is not currently known who the woman was communicating with.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “At 3.07pm on Monday Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

“Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues.

“Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

A spokeswoman for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended this incident in support of police and coastguard colleagues.

“We were called at 3.14pm after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O War beach.

“Crews from Bere Regis and Dorchester attended, along with a technical rescue team from Weymouth.”

Additional reporting by PA