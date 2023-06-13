Urgent police appeal to find couple missing with their one-year-old baby

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An urgent police appeal has been launched after couple went missing with their one-year-old baby.

Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia were last seen at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in March of this year.

Police are urgently trying to find the family as it is believed the baby may have a medical condition that means it needs to be seen by a doctor.

It is believed the baby has a medical condition that means it needs to see a doctor (Durham Police)

Detectives believe they may be somewhere in the north of England, as the couple have connections in South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, County Durham and Northumbria.

Durham Police said in a statement: “Can you help us find couple Jurian and Brisilda Baxhia, who are believed to be somewhere in the north of England with their one-year-old baby?

“Police are trying to trace the couple because it is thought the baby could have an undiagnosed medical condition, which requires further examination by doctors.

“The family were last seen at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in March this year but have connections in County Durham and Northumbria as well across South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

“Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the Baxhia family is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference MSP00009997.

“If the parents see this appeal, please attend your nearest hospital with your child so that he can be checked by medical staff.”