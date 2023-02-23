Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has warned anyone who passed their driving test before 2014 that it is almost time to renew their licence before its 10-year expiration date arrives or face a heavy fine.

Photocard driving licences, first introduced in 1998, are only valid for a decade after they are issued and anyone who continues to drive with an expired permit after that point could be fined as much as £1,000 or even have their vehicle seized.

Paper licences issued prior to 1998 remain valid until the holder turns 70, although this format was abolished in June 2015 and they are no longer issued alongside the photocard.

These therefore do not require renewal if your personal details have not changed, although all driving licences must be in the photocard format by 2033 – you can find out more about upgrading to the new version here.

A recent tweet from the DVLA reads: “You must renew your driving licence every 10 years.

“Renew online today – it’s easy, quick and secure at: http://gov.uk/renewdrivinglicence. Your licence should arrive within a week if you apply online.”

Anyone seeking to renew can do so via the UK government’s official website at the link above, by post or at the post office.

You will need to hold a valid UK passport, be resident in Great Britain (Northern Ireland has its own system), not to have been disqualified from driving and be able to show your current licence, or explain why not if you do not have it, as well as your National Insurance number and last three addresses.

You will also be asked to pay a £14 processing fee by debit or credit card online or £17 if submitting by post. Over-70s or those with a short-term medical driving licence are exempt from paying.

Once your application has been received, you should receive your new licence within a week, the DVLA advises.

The renewal process is slightly different for drivers aged over 70, lorry and bus drivers and those with a short-term medical driving licence.

You can find out more about what is required in those three scenarios at the links provided.

This article was amended on the day of publication to include information relating to the older paper licences, which do not require renewal every 10 years.