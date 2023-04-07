Martin Lewis issues £1,000 warning to every driver who passed test before 2014

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Consumer finance expert Martin Lewis has urged motorists to check their driving licences to ensure they have not expired, leaving them at risk of a hefty fine.

As part of an “annual check-up” recommended in Mr Lewis’s latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, the pundit warned drivers with a photocard licence that they could be fined up to £1,000 by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are found to be driving with a permit that has passed its 10-year expiry date.

Mr Lewis cautioned that up to two million people may have neglected to update their licences and advised drivers to check out the “4b” date on the front of their photocard to determine whether or not it is time to renew.

“The cards and products stored in your purse or wallet (even if it’s digital via your phone and watch) are a vivid window on your finances,” the money-saving guru wrote in his newsletter.

“So each year I like to do an annual check-up of what you’re holstering to see if there’s an easy cash boost.”

Photocard driving licences, first introduced in 1998, are only valid for a decade after they are issued.

Paper licences issued prior to 1998, however, remain valid until the holder turns 70, although this format was abolished in June 2015 and they are no longer issued alongside the photocard.

These therefore do not require renewal if your personal details have not changed, although all driving licences must be in the photocard format by 2033 – you can find out more about upgrading to the new version here.

Anyone seeking to renew their photocard can do so via the UK government’s official website, by post or at the post office.

You will need to hold a valid UK passport, be resident in Great Britain (Northern Ireland has its own system), not to have been disqualified from driving and be able to show your current licence, or explain why not if you do not have it, as well as your National Insurance number and last three addresses.

You will also be asked to pay a £14 processing fee by debit or credit card online or £17 if submitting by post. Over-70s or those with a short-term medical driving licence are exempt from paying.

Once your application has been received, you should get your new licence within a week, the DVLA advises.

The renewal process is slightly different for drivers aged over 70, lorry and bus drivers and those with a short-term medical driving licence.

You can find out more about what is required in those three scenarios at the links provided.