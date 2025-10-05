Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The DVLA will launch a new wave of number plates next week, with thousands of fresh registrations becoming available.

The latest release will begin from 10am on Tuesday 7 October. It will include prefix registrations featuring letters from A through to H, paired with the numbers 27, 28 or 29, such as A27 SEA, C28 SEA, D29 SEA, F27 SEA and H28 SEA.

In a statement on its website, the DVLA said: “Thousands of new prefix registrations will be made available to buy direct from our website at 10am on Tuesday 7th October 2025. Prices will start from £250, and all prices include VAT and the £80 assignment fee.”

Motorists can search the new combinations in advance on the DVLA website before sales officially open next week. Prefix plates, which feature a letter followed by up to three numbers and then three letters, remain among the most popular personalised registration formats.

According to the DVLA’s pricing structure, plates containing the letter A will cost £599, while those beginning with C or H will be £499. D-prefix plates are priced at £699, F-prefix options at £399, and B-prefix registrations carry the highest base price at £799.

On its website, the DVLA said the update will give motorists the opportunity to secure a new, unique registration, adding that users can “search for a name or word, or select the letters and numbers that can be used in these registrations.”

Alongside its regular sales, the agency runs multiple online registration auctions each year, offering a range of dateless, current and older-style registrations, with bidding starting at just £70. Each auction runs for seven days, and participants can register and bid via their website.

The DVLA website says the auctions often feature “distinctive dateless, current and older style registrations”.