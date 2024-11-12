Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of benefit claimants will be receiving the DWP Christmas bonus this winter, designed to give a cash boost around the festive season.

The annual £10 payment is made automatically before Christmas, but only to those that claim qualifying benefits. These include carer’s allowance, personal independence payment (PIP), and pension credit, but those claiming universal credit as a standalone benefit are not eligible.

The government has been urged to boost the bonus, with thousands signing a petition to bring the payment in line with modern needs.

An online petition to increase the payment has attracted more than 15,000 signatures. It urges the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to consider lifting the amount in line with inflation – pointing out that the £10 sum has remained unchanged since 1972.

If this one-off bonus were increased in line with inflation over those 52 years, the payment would be lifted to £114.75, according to Bank of England data. Increasing it by the latest inflation figures would take it to just £10.22.

First launched last year, the petition has gained thousands of new signatories as pressures grow ahead of winter. It was started by user Shona McMahon, who argues that the payment should be increased in line with inflation every year after an initial uprating.

“This isn’t asking for ‘just another handout’,” she writes. “This is for those of us that don’t have an option to earn anything extra.”

The renewed interest in the drive comes as energy bills are set to increase this winter as Ofgem’s price cap rises. Combined with Labour’s controversial cut to the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners, many experts are warning this will be a difficult winter for the country’s most vulnerable.

Martin Lewis has urged the government to “rethink” the move to means-test the cold weather benefit, as he warns that all pensioners are likely to struggle more this year.

With the withdrawal of the £300-per-household cost-of-living support and the changing eligibility of winter fuel payments, worth £200 – £300, some could be as much as £600 worse off than last winter, he said.

Benefits for all claimants will see an annual increase of 1.7 per cent in April as they uprate in line with inflation.

The DWP has announced no changes to the Christmas bonus. A spokesperson said: “We are taking immediate action to turn around the dire inheritance we face - with more people living in poverty now than 14 years ago.”

“This includes extending the Household Support Fund for the most vulnerable, kickstarting work to develop a strategy to reduce child poverty and taking the first steps towards delivering a genuine living wage for working people.”