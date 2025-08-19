Benefits misinformation spreads online as millions grapple with cost of living

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Misinformation about benefits, money and government policy has likely been seen by hundreds of thousands of people as fake news has been allowed to feature amongst Google’s top-ranking search results.

The web giant’s rotation of articles featured on its search engine and most prominent recommendation services has included several peddling incorrect information on crucial financial news relating to UK readers.

Many of these sites falsely claim that the Cost of Living Payment that was administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) between 2022 and 2024 is returning this year, which is not true.

The authors of the articles even falsely state that people on certain commonly-claimed benefits, such as Universal Credit and Pension Credit, can expect automatic payments worth up to £500 in the coming months.

open image in gallery Several websites spreading misinformation about pensions and benefits have been featured across Google services ( Google/The Independent )

Another fake story sees WASPI campaigners told that they can expect a “one-off, tax-free compensation payment” worth thousands, while yet another claims that next years’ planned state pension age increase to 67 has been cancelled.

The owners of these web pages are likely carrying out this activity with the aim of attracting as many readers as possible to their sites with sensational and false headlines.

Using knowledge of Google’s website-ranking system to manipulate search results, they also focus content on topics that its open-source data shows is highly searched for.

Visitors are shown hundreds of intrusive ads on the pages, the revenue from which becomes more valuable to the site owner the more a website is visited.

The Independent has identified several sites that have been sharing false information that has been highly-ranked by Google’s algorithm. None of those uncovered are based in the UK.

open image in gallery ( Getty/iStock )

Anna Stevenson, Benefits Expert at Turn2us, said: “These sites prey on people’s worries at a time when so many of us are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, and that’s really unfair.

“If you see a headline about a new payment or benefit, take a moment to check where it’s coming from. Just because it's displayed on Google doesn't make it trustworthy, stick to established and authentic sources like .gov.uk websites or reputable charities; if you can’t find the same information there, it’s unlikely to be legitimate.”

A spokesperson for Google said: “We see billions of search queries every day and we design our ranking systems to surface high quality information at the top of Search. Our spam-fighting systems aggressively fight mass-produced, low-quality content, keeping Search 99% spam-free and we take appropriate action against pages that violate our policies.”

The owners of all websites shown in this article were approached for comment.

Only one, ‘Tamil Nadu Weatherman’, has removed its article, which carried false information about the Cost of Living Payment, saying it was “never [their] intention to spread false information.”

A spokesperson said: “Thank you for reaching out and bringing this to my attention. After carefully reviewing the articles you highlighted, I acknowledge that the information published may not have been accurate. This was an oversight on my part, and I sincerely regret any confusion it may have caused.

“Going forward, I will ensure that all such content is cross-checked with official government websites before publication. Accuracy and trust are very important to me, and I appreciate you raising this issue so I could address it promptly.”