DWP warning for benefits claimants ahead of spring bank holiday

UK inflation has dropped out of double figures for the first time in eight months - but with food and energy prices remaining stubbornly high, many households are still in need of help.

As such, the approach of the spring bank holiday on Monday 29 May might leave some concerned about possible disruption to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) payment dates for benefits and pensions.

The usual state support will be going out this month but the DWP has advised that anyone expecting to receive the State Pension, Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Tax Credits, Child Benefit, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Income Support or Jobseeker’s Allowance on Monday will instead receive their money on Friday 26 May.

“On Monday 29 May, Jobcentre Plus offices and phone lines are closed,” the DWP said. “To make sure people get their payment on a day when Jobcentre Plus offices are open, some payments will be paid early.

“If the expected payment date is Monday 29 May, benefits will be paid on Friday 26 May.”

The earlier date ensures that those on low-incomes will receive their payment in advance of the long weekend and give them time to contact the relevant department with any queries should they need to.

Those expecting a payment to land in their bank account on another upcoming date other than Monday should expect to receive it on the usual day.

Social Security Scotland has meanwhile confirmed that anyone expecting their payments on Monday will likewise receive them on Friday instead and that their own offices, phone lines and online chat services will also be closed for the bank holiday.

While this will be the third Monday public holiday in the UK this month, following May Day and that held on 8 May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, there will be none in June and July, ensuring there will be no further disruption to payouts until late August.

For more information on how and when state benefits are paid, please visit the government’s website.