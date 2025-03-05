Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of pensioners are missing out on ‘billions’ of pounds in DWP support due to difficulties with the benefits system, a new report has found.

Older people find applying for crucial benefits ‘long and difficult’, according to the research from Independent Age, with excess complexity locking them out of some major entitlements.

Researchers found that for just four of the key older-age benefits, applicants would need to answer 450 questions, many covering similar areas.

These include Attendance Allowance, Council Tax reduction, and Pension Credit which could add up to nearly £500 before the latter’s ‘passported’ benefits. This includes things like mortgage support, a free TV licence and, since last July, the Winter Fuel Payment, all adding up to as much as £4,300.

open image in gallery The Department for Work and Pensions office in London (John Stillwell/PA) ( PA Archive )

Even more valuable is Housing Benefit, which for many pensioners is uncapped and could provide up to 100 per cent of their rent. The take up of this benefit for pensioners is relatively high, at 83 per cent, but this still represents 270,000 households missing out on £1.1 billion a year – an average of £3,700 a household.

The take up of Pension Credit increased slightly following Labour’s decision to link the benefit to the Winter Fuel Payment for the first time from 2024. Following a campaign to boost by the DWP last year, over 120,000 more pensioners have begun receiving it since July.

The department also says it is consulting on ways to get the benefit to those who need it, with plans to jointly administer Housing Benefit and Pension Credit set to come into force ‘as soon as possible’. But more must be done to ensure pensioners are able to access all the benefits they are entitled to, Independent Age argues.

The charity’s chief executive Joanna Elson CBE said: “It is clear that the UK has a social security system that is far too complex and difficult to navigate, and while there are numerous entitlements available, many people in later life are often unable to access potentially life-changing support as a result. Something has to change.

open image in gallery DWP minister Sir Stephen Timms said October that the joint administration of Pension Credit and Housing Benefit will begin “as soon as operationally possible”. (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

“There are currently around two million older people living in poverty, and a further one million are precariously on the edge. The UK Government and local authorities must work together to drive take-up for benefits such as Pension Credit and Housing Benefit.”

Reflecting on her experience with the system, Susan, 69, told Independent Age: “Applying for Attendance Allowance was awful. Reducing me to tears and even making me feel suicidal several times. Not only were the questions difficult to understand, dwelling on all of the things that I am no longer capable of doing sent me into a very dark place.”

“Applying for help in way of benefits is extremely difficult in the end, one just gives up and continues to struggle,” added Alan, age 80.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have made the process of applying for benefits as accessible as possible – such as completing the Pension Credit claim form online now takes on average just 16 minutes while figures published last week show nearly 120,000 more pensioners are receiving it since July.

“Our new initiative of joining up State Pension and Pension Credit is supporting more people onto the benefit as soon as they become eligible, and we have written to over 120,000 pensioner households in receipt of Housing Benefit about Pension Credit to better join up the offer and further improve uptake.”