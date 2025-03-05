Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The DWP is set to scrap a controversial computer system that has automatically approved benefit deductions from millions of claimants at the request of private landlords.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall has said she will “right the wrongs” of the deduction system after a judge ruled last month that the program used by her department was unlawful.

Tens of thousands of deduction requests are processed each year via the program. Around 10.3 million have been made since 2017 making up a total £479 million, data obtained by The i shows.

The program automatically approves landlord requests to deduct up to a fifth of someone’s monthly universal credit payments to cover rent arrears without the claimant being consulted by either their landlord or the DWP.

open image in gallery Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said she was determined to “right the wrongs” of the system ( PA Wire )

The department’s decision comes after they lost a legal challenge in January which was brought by a private tenant whose benefits were deducted and automatically paid to his landlord to cover alleged rent arrears and ongoing rent payments. At the time, the claimant Nathan Roberts was also in a dispute about repairs to the property.

Judge Mr Justice Fordham described the system as “unfair” and said there was a “real possibility” that DWP agents were making decisions based on the computer program, rather than considering a claimant’s best interest.

The department has said it is now re-examining the entire process to find better ways of ensuring landlords get the rent they are owed in a fair and proportionate way while benefit claimants are protected from falling into debt.

A release from the DWP says that the system was intended to help people avoid issues with their landlord such as eviction, but may actually be “pushing the poorest into debt.”

open image in gallery The DWP program allowed landlords to deduct payments from tenants’ benefits ( PA Wire )

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said she was determined to “right the wrongs that have persisted in the benefits system for too long.”

“As well as urgently reviewing this system, I am bringing forward major changes to the health and disability benefits system so that it works for everyone, underpinned by the biggest employment reforms in a generation.”

“We will continue to listen to people’s concerns, and transform our benefits system to one of fairness, not punishment.”

Emma Varley of law firm Bindmans, who represented Mr Roberts, said: “The DWP’s engagement in the outcome of this case is a positive – if belated – step. Precisely what changes are going to be made remains to be seen, but the call for better decision-making overall by the DWP can no longer be ignored.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that around 57,000 benefit claimants were set to receive compensation worth as much as £5,000 on average. The decision by the DWP came after a judge ruled the department had not done enough to ensure certain disability benefit recipients incomes were protected in their move to universal credit.

In response to Mr Roberts’ case, the DWP refunded his deductions and admitted they were taken in error. At this stage, the department confirms only that it is examining the system.