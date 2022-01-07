The father of a five-year-old boy found dead on New Year’s Eve has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his “happy, funny and cheeky” son.

Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a property in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

An investigation into his death continues and a woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

His father Gary Keenan said Dylan was his “best mate” – and is being especially missed by his brother, who he adored.

Mr Keenan has been looking through photos and videos of Dylan on his phone, and remembering special moments.

“He was a happy, funny and cheeky little boy, who was full of excitement – especially about doing new things,” he said.

“Dylan loved going to school, playing with his friends and dogs and going for drives with me to parks and lakes... He was there for the ice cream, a ride on daddy’s shoulders and a McDonald’s on the way home.

“His favourite times of year were Christmas and his birthday – he knew he’d be spoiled.”

He said: “I will always remember his face when I got home from work – he was always happy to see me and I loved spending any time with him that I could.

“Dylan will be sadly missed by all family and friends, especially his brother, who he loved and absolutely adored. I loved watching them playing with each other, looking after each other and just doing what brothers do.”

Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service to a property on Elm Road in the Limeside area of Oldham at about 6.20pm on December 31.