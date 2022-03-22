Girl on e-scooter dies in crash with van in London

A teenage girl has died after the e-scooter she was riding collided with a van in east London.

The rider, who police believe to be aged 14, was involved in a crash with the vehicle on Green Street in Newham at about 1.35pm on Monday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated the girl at the scene but she died of her injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said the van driver was with officers but had not been arrested.

The girl’s next of kin have been informed, they added.

A family friend who visited the scene to lay flowers on Tuesday described the girl as “a little rainbow of colour and fun”.

They told the Evening Standard her mother was “devastated” by her death.

A family friend described the girl as ‘a little rainbow of colour and fun' (Laura Parnaby/PA)

An off-duty medic who was walking to work when he heard the crash told the newspaper he gave the youngster CPR until paramedics arrived.

Heart-shaped bunting appeared outside Edward’s Catholic Primary School on Tuesday, close to where the 14-year-old died.

Messages were also left in tribute outside the school, including one which read: “I hope the teenager’s family will be able to deal with her tragic death and her soul goes to heaven.”

Police cordoned off a half-mile stretch of the B167 in Newham in the aftermath of the crash.

The closure stretched from Selsdon Road to Barking Road, and police officers were diverting traffic at either end.

Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact 101.