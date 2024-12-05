Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new partner of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife for allegedly spreading the private diagnosis.

Dr Cat Jarman, 42, and Countess Karen Spencer, 52, are set for a High Court battle after the archaeologist accused the countess of disclosing her diagnosis to Earl Spencer, 60, for the first time – as well as to staff at his estate, Althorp, at least one of Dr Jarman’s TV colleagues, the countess’s personal trainer, and teachers at the Spencers’ daughter’s private school.

It is understood that Lady Spencer denies these claims.

Speaking to the Mail about her diagnosis for the first time on Wednesday, viking expert Dr Jarman said: “I have Multiple Sclerosis. I was diagnosed eight years ago, when I was in the final stages of doing my PhD. I woke one morning with crippling pins and needles, shooting pains in my spine, as if I was being Tasered. I completely lost the power of my right hand – I couldn’t even hold a pen. My body simply stopped working. It took nine months to be able to use my hand again. I’m now on strong medication, and everything is kept at bay, but the problem with MS is that you live not knowing if you are going to have a relapse.”

open image in gallery Earl Spencer and Dr Cat Jarman’s relationship was revealed in October ( @charles.earl.spencer/instagram )

Upon receiving the life-changing news, she described being “utterly devastated”. She said: “I thought I would be discriminated against because of it, because it is a disability. I thought it would affect my career, destroy my livelihood, affect the way people regarded me. I did not want to be defined by it, or my career limited by it.”

Consequently, she said she had worked hard to keep her MS hidden from all but a handful of people. ”And Charles wasn’t one of them,” she said. “I’d been seeing him, romantically, for only two months or three months, and still hadn’t told him. It’s hard, isn’t it, knowing when you reveal something like that. Some people do from the off, but I chose not to. And I stress that it was my choice. Your medical history is the most private thing.”

After splitting from Countess Spencer in March, Earl Spencer and Dr Jarman, who host a podcast together, became close when she was conducting a dig at his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire in search of a lost medieval village, with the pair’s relationship revealed in October.

The Norwegian professor, named Nordic Person of the Year 2024 in Scandinavia, alleged Countess Spencer found out about her diagnosis from someone close to the archaeologist and went on to tell Earl Spencer in May among “a string of people”.

open image in gallery Earl Spencer’s split from Countess Spencer was announced in March ( Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )

Dr Jarman said: “I just felt utterly sick. I went into a panic, particularly over the implications for my career. It has been the most stressful time, and with MS you are told that it is most important to avoid stress.”

Dr Jarman launched legal action against the countess in October, alleging she had suffered “distress, upset and embarrassment” as a result of the leaking of “intimate secrets”.

The Mail reported court documents stated: “Dr Jarman did not, at any time, provide her consent to the Countess to disclose that information to any third party or intimate anything to that effect. This lack of consent should have been obvious to the Countess, given the nature of the private information and the circumstances in which it was imparted.”

When these details were recently reported in the press, Dr Jarman said she felt compelled to speak out.

It us understood that Lady Spencer also denies these allegations.

Dr Jarman is seeking damages, as well as an injunction preventing Lady Spencer from telling more people and a complete list of those who have already been told.

The Independent has approached representatives of both Countess Spencer and Dr Jarman for comment.