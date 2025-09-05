Total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ to be visible in UK on Sunday night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total lunar eclipse “blood moon” will be visible from the UK on Sunday night.

The country’s stargazers will get the chance to see the rare spectacle for the first time since 2022.

The moon is set to turn a deep, dark red – sometimes called a “blood moon” – as the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to the Met Office, the moon will take on a reddish hue because it will be illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon by refraction, scattering blue light and allowing red wavelengths to reach the moon.

Where skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible at around 7.30pm.

The Met Office recommends people keen to see the phenomenon plan to be somewhere with as clear a view of the eastern horizon as possible, ready for the lunar eclipse to peak in the UK at 7.33pm.

In built up areas this might mean going to a hill or viewpoint.

The eclipse will be visible to the naked eye and unlike solar eclipses is safe to view directly as the moon’s reflected light is not as bright.

Dr Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said the moon will rise over the UK just in time for people to see the tail end of the eclipse.

“The moon is pretty unmistakable in the sky, so the most important thing is to face the right direction,” Dr Bloomer said.

“It’ll be rising towards the east, and head southwards over the course of the night.

“As it rises, the most important thing will be whatever is low on your horizon. A flat landscape, or an elevated position makes for the best visibility – literally so there aren’t things like buildings, trees, or other things in the way.

“A lunar eclipse like this is a great opportunity for observing with kids too. It isn’t too late for us in the UK, the target is nice and easy and minute by minute you will notice changes (good for short attention spans).”

People eager to see the eclipse are advised to check the forecast in their area over the weekend, but the Met Office said the clearest skies for viewing the blood moon are most likely across the South West and parts of eastern England.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich said the next partial lunar eclipse will not be until August 2026.