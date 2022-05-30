Earthquake rocks Midlands as residents report ‘houses shaking’

An earthquake shook parts of the Midlands on Monday afternoon.

Residents of Staffordshire and Shropshire reported feeling a tremor, with some saying their houses rocked from side to side.

The British Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake was detected at 3.36pm in Wem, Shropshire.

The tremor occured 8km below ground at a magnitude of 3.8.

Locals reported doors slamming and furniture moving as the shockwaves travelled around Shropshire and surrounding counties for a few seconds.

More follows...